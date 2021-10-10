The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79, 2624 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey’s General Store No. 3450, 2808 W. Seventh St. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 286. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Freeman Health System Daily Grind, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Horton’s Pizza Plus, 1302 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Red, Hot and Blue, 2601 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 4. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee beverages stored above establishment food in the Pepsi display cooler (corrected during inspection).
• After being cleaned, dishes are not being sanitized by heat or chemical in the dish machine. Utensils are being heated to 155 degrees, and no chlorine residual is detected.
• Unlabeled sanitizer spray bottles (corrected during inspection).
Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3102 E Seventh St., Suite 100. Fast -food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hilton Garden Inn, 2644 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 6. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 154 degrees.
Twin Hills main dining, Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonium in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
