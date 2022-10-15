The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chick-fil-A, 3509 S Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
CVS, 112 E 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
HuHot, 1804 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on prep top surface (corrected during inspection).
Walgreens, 2001 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walgreens, 3222 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walgreens, 1605 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Fastrip, 5501 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Joplin High School Jo Joe's Coffee, Eagle Pantry, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 10. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
Joplin Jail, 303 E. Third St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
• Utensil or equipment not sanitized after cleaning before being used (corrected during inspection).
The Corner of Main, 2002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3102 E. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
