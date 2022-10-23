The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Kona Ice commissary, 2755 E. Newman Road. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kona Ice truck No. 1, 2755 E. Newman Road. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kona Ice truck No. 2, 2755 E. Newman Road. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Home2 Suites, 3000 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Windex in kitchen area is stored over or with food products (corrected during inspection).
Dollar General, 807 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 403 N. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink in sandwich table cooler (corrected during inspection).
Casey's General Store, 2808 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored on food prep surface in bar (corrected during inspection).
• First aid items stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Domino's, 1701 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Quik Stop, 1930 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casey's General Store, 2604 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 201 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chuck E. Cheese's, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Regal Northstar 14, 201 N. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.