The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Sam's Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 15. Results: FAIL with 11 priority and 20 core violations.
• There is no designated person in charge available at time of inspection.
• Employee observed not washing hands before prepping food in the kitchen.
• Unapproved employee drinks in the kitchen.
• Container of bulging oysters in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Food employee observed handling ready-to-eat chicken strips with their bare hands.
• Fish in the three-compartment sink was in contact with surfaces that were not sanitized first (corrected during inspection).
• Tomatoes, lettuce and beef patties in the prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• No air gap provided on three-compartment sink hose.
• Mouse droppings in the dish area and in the other dry storage areas.
• Medications in walk-in cooler stored with food.
Carino's Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 10 core violations.
• Employee beverage stored on top shelf above food prep table in back (corrected during inspection).
Frank's Lounge, 2112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 2 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Raw eggs stored above grape juice in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Milk is past its expiration date (corrected during inspection).
Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Single-serve plates in storage are stored over or with dish soap (corrected during inspection).
Ichiban Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 2914 E. 32nd St., Suite 109. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Employee drinks located on top of prep tables and in coolers with food or above food and food prep surfaces (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in kitchen prep table being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Walgreens No. 12,713, 1605 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walgreens No. 15,730, 3222 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walgreens No. 12,628, 2001 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 bakery/deli, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is less than 185 degrees. Plate temperature reaching only 141 degrees; target is 160.
Second follow-up performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 produce-retail, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Candlewood Suites, 3512 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Homewood Suites, 2642 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Cream cheese in iced bowl being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Home2 Suites, 3000 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink located on the prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Dish machine is not heating utensils to 160 degrees.
Jimmy John's, 407 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MacCheesy, 2202 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pineda Market, 1202 S. Range Line Road, No. 14. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wasab Steak House and Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.