The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Kum and Go, 1500 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Cleaning wipes in kitchen are stored over food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Food 4 Less bakery/deli, 2800 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Food 4 Less meat, 2800 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Food 4 Less produce/retail, 2800 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Cecy's Cakes, 116 N. Range Line Road. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Tres Leches cakes in Avantco display case being cold held above 41 degrees.
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 7 core violations.
• Sliced tomatoes in the northeast side reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• After being cleaned, food contact surfaces are not being sanitized by chemical. Dish machine reading for chlorine was 0.
Jefferson Elementary, 130 McKinley St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Hall's Food Mart, 2002 S. Bird Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 27. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored in prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above pre-made salsa and toppings in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• First aid items stored over or with glassware (corrected during inspection).
Stapleton Elementary, 101 E. 41st St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
