The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Kelsey-Norman Elementary, 1323 E. 28th St. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Arby's, 2408 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
The Corner at Maiden, 2300 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Old Broadway Club, 702 E. Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Subway, 1501 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Blackstone Gastropub, 1521 E. Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McAuley Catholic High School, 920 S. Pearl Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Petro, 4340 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sonic, 720 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink and sanitizer buckets is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, 3406 S. Hammons Blvd. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Bacon Me Krazy, 1730 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Microtel Inn and Suites, 4101 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Super 8, 2830 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Yogurt in mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.