Inspections
The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Club 1201, 1201 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 9 core violations.
• Unlined copper mug used to serve Moscow mule cocktails has a pH below 6 (corrected during inspection).
• Aerosol chemical can in kitchen is stored over or with dry storage on shelf above hand sink (corrected during inspection).
Convenience Corner, 101 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Spray bottle not provided with a label (corrected during inspection).
McAuley Catholic High School, 920 S. Pearl Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1931 S. Main St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3025 S. Main St Suite B. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Books-A-Million Joe Mugs Coffee, 423 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mr. B’s Cajun Cafe, Seventh and Byers streets. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Wilder’s Steakhouse, 1216 S. Main St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
