The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Shake's Frozen Custard, 1441 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Fourth Street Bowl, 1419 W. Fourth St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Hardee's at Love's Travel Stop, 4013 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McAlister's Deli, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Dairy Queen, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Chicken, hot dogs, lettuce and tomatoes in the small prep cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 21. Results: PASS with 3 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Canned foods in the produce cooler excessively dented around the seams (corrected during inspection).
• Grease from the hood drip pan above the grill observed dripping into beans on the buffet (corrected during inspection).
• The conveyor dish machine is not dispensing rinse water at an appropriate sanitizer concentration or temperature (corrected during inspection).
Corner Market, 419 W. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 23. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 9 core violations.
• Biscuits in the walk-in cooler are molding (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous food in the display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Toxins stored above drinks in the closet (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Schools Warehouse, 1420 Langston Hughes-Broadway. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Subway No. 6811, 1814 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 Bakery/Deli, 2623 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 Meat, 2623 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 79 Produce/Retail, 2623 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Unsafe (dented) cans found on retail shelves (corrected during inspection).
