The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Eagle Drive-In, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 4. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Bison burgers, calamari, tuna, lamb burgers, escargot and salmon steaks in upright reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Food-4-Less bakery/deli, 2800 E. 32nd. St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee cup stored above food in the south walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Food-4-Less meat, 2800 E. 32nd. St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Two bags of frozen cooked chicken breast fillet were not appropriately labeled (corrected during inspection).
Food-4-Less produce/retail, 2800 E. 32nd. St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Altered Meal Prep Co., 1212 S. Main St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Altered Meal Prep Co., 826 S. Main St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 3506. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Jimmy John's, 407 S. Range Line Road, Suite A. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
Social BTB, 1027 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine at the bar three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Kum & Go No. 454, 3434 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Employee open drink was observed in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
MSSU University Java, 3950 E. Newman Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Ol' Hickory, 2640 E. 32nd St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Wendy's, 4500 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 8 core violations.
