The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Eagle Drive-In, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Second follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McDonald's, 2731 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 15. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Subway No. 5905, 2914 E. 32nd St., Suite 115. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Clark's Cuisine/Finn's, 2707 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee drinks observed over food and food contact equipment in the server and dry storage areas (corrected during inspection).
• Food-contact surfaces of plates stored on the bottom shelf of the prep table have accumulations of food that has fallen from the table top (corrected during inspection).
Subway No. 10669, 1501 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the knife caddy is at 0 ppm because of the powdered chlorine sanitizer not being thoroughly mixed up in the water (corrected during inspection).
Subway at Rapid Roberts, 4549 Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Milk, chocolate milk, perishable orange juice, apple juice and lemonade in beverage mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Beckett's Cafe, 705 S. Illinois Ave., Suite 11. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• The dish machine is not supplied with sanitizer.
Casey's General Store No. 3408, 403 N. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Corn mix, pizza sauce, refried beans and burrito mix in pizza make table are not date marked (corrected during inspection).
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Simple Simon's, 1710 E. 32nd St., Suite O. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 17. Results. PASS with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee's covered drinks stored above or on flat-top reach-in and single-service and sweetener packets (corrected during inspection).
• Opened packages of turkey lunch meat and pepperoni pizza topping in make table and walk-in are improperly or not date marked (corrected during inspection).
• 409 and glass cleaner stored over or with single-service and sweetener packets (corrected during inspection).
Subway No. 25588, 330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee's covered drink stored over prep table while slicing tomatoes (corrected during inspection).
