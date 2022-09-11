The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Starbuck's, 3324 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Dairy in coffee shop Pepsi cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cream cheese and deli sandwiches in grab-and-go being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Onion Espressoria, 1007 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
St. Mary Catholic School, 3025 S. Central City Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drinks stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Milk, ranch dressing and other dairy products in server make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Burn relief spray stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Dairy Queen, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cramer's Rangeline Meats, 1032 S. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for lactic acid in the three-vat sink is at 170 ppm.
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous food items in Victory Dual Zone reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Natural Grocers, 510 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Krackin Cajun, 3025 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 1. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 4 core violations.
• Shellstock tags maintained on file are not marked with the date that the last shellstock was used from the container.
• Shellstock tags are not kept with the original container.
• Shellstock tags not available before the month of August.
• Dish machine is not functioning.
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 7. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Meat and dairy products in meat walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Fred and Red's, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
FU Noodle House, 2207 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 7. Results: FAIL with 8 priority and 11 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored above clean dish storage in the dish pit.
• Raw beef and pork stored above cooked ramen and vegetables in the walk-in.
• Dough in True single door prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Raw animal products in True three-door prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Biscuits in True single glass door reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Dishes, equipment and other food contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning before being used.
• Spray bottle with disinfectant not labeled with contents.
• Bottles of bleach stored above food items in storage area.
West Central Elementary, 1101 W. Seventh St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
