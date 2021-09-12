The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Franklin Tech Center culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Joplin High School JoJoe's Coffee, Eagle Pantry, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fairfield Inn, 3301 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pilot Convenience Store, 4500 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Elks Lodge restaurant, 1802 W. 26th St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
