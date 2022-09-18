The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
The Corner at 32nd, 1318 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Frank's Lounge, 2112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Krackin Cajun, 3025 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Coley's Cookie Co., 905 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jimmy John's, 3030 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 violations.
Takeastand, 1303 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Crosslines Ministries, 320 S. School Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wings and More, 1318 E. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 6 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored above rice hot wells (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above produce in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Hose in the mop sink does not have backflow prevention system, and the hose hangs below the flood rim of the sink.
FU Noodle House, 2207 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
