The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hot Diggity Dog, downtown Main St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Bearded Lady Roasters, 218 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar General, 1221 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Frosted Cakerie, 218 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 20. Results: PASS with 3 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for lactic acid in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the bar dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
