The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Rib Crib Barbecue and Grill, 2915 E. 24th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink was observed in back prep area (corrected during inspection).
Denny's, 11570 Highway FF. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Raw ground meat stored above whole muscle meat in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Fourth Street Bowl, 1419 W. Fourth St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McDonald's, 3140 S. McClelland Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Cheese, tomatoes and breakfast mix in two-door flat top reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 3506. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Glamour Nails, 320 S. Geneva Ave. E. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Regal Northstar 14, 201 N. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Food-4-Less meat, 2800 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Food-4-Less produce and retail, 2800 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Food-4-Less bakery and deli, 2800 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 286. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 21. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the True reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Horton's Pizza Plus, 1302 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of rodents in the cabinets below the soda fountain.
ATTC Shared Kitchen, 420 S. Grand Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Fastrip No. 40, 5501 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mac's Cinnamon Rolls, 420 S. Grand Ave. Mobile. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sonic No. 2248, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Tomatoes and cheese in top dressing table being cold held above 41 degrees.
