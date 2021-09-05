The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Elks Lodge restaurant, 1802 W. 26th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Sour cream and dressings in Coke cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Elks Lodge taverns, 1802 W. 26th St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Quik Trip, 6601 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Rapid Robert's, 4549 Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Burger King, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 272. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 1. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Pasta, sausage and other potentially hazardous foods in back kitchen cooler being held above 41 degrees.
• Milk, juice and hummus in the grab-and-go cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
