The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
North Middle School, 102 S. Gray Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casa Montez, 2324 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 9. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Cheese in the produce walk-in is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Tomatoes and salsa in the prep top are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Milk and sour cream in the server reach are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 9. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 3 core violations.
• Approved employee drink stored above clean dishes in dish area (corrected during inspection).
• Unapproved employee drink cup located on a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Employee observed scooping ice with cup and not an approved ice scoop (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• No air gap provided for the spray hose in the dish area.
Wings and More, 1318 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the Beverage Air prep table are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Joplin Early Childhood Center, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
McKinley Elementary School, 610 S. Forest Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Royal Heights Elementary School, 2100 Rolla St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 11. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the three-vat sink is at 100 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Toxins stored above food equipment in the dry storage area (corrected during inspection).
Logan's Roadhouse, 208 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 11. Results: FAIL with 6 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Unapproved employee drink in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Turkey in the cold well is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Tomatoes, chicken, bean salsa and other potentially hazardous foods in the salad prep cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salad dressings in the salad dressing cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Meat in the meat chest cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Chicken in the batter station is being cold held above 41 degrees.
Ozark Christian College cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Potato salad and other potentially hazardous foods at the salad bar are being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Ozark Christian College upper cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for the dish machine for chlorine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Asian Express, 101 N. Range Line Road Suite 282. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Working containers of bleach water not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Bottle of bleach water stored on top of prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Unapproved employee drinks in the kitchen stored above food (corrected during inspection).
Dairy Queen Ted's Treats, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 290. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 5 core violations.
• Tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and other potentially hazardous foods in the large prep table are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Beans, salsa and other potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the bar dish machine is at 0 ppm.
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
