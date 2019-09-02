Joplin Health Department
The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 1 core violations.
• Cut cabbage, noodles, shell eggs, pooled eggs and chicken in make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Beef and noodles in back reach-in on left being cold held above 41 degrees.
Second follow-up performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: FAIL with 6 priority and 1 core violations.
• There is no designated person in charge available at time of inspection (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above mushrooms and tomatoes in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Sliced and diced tomatoes and hard-boiled eggs in salad make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Working containers of blue liquid in spray bottle in bar, purple liquid in spray bottle in kitchen and blue gel in squeeze bottles not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Blue liquid in spray bottle in bar stored on top of ice bin (corrected during inspection).
• Black plastic bags are not approved for food-grade storage of cut lettuce in salad make table.
Chuck E. Cheese’s, 101 N. Range Line Road Suite 348. Fast food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Zip’s No. 3, 1201 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 26. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 5 core violations.
• Working containers of clear chemical not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Homewood Suites, 2642 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Residence Inn, 3128 E. Hammons Blvd. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Wall Ave. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 28. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Smoked sausages in Whirlpool are not date marked.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
Clark’s Cuisine On the Scene, 2707 E. 32nd St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
La Quinta Inn, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee eating at a prep table (corrected during inspection).
Martin Luther School, 2616 S. Connecticut Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Stapleton Elementary School, 1010 E. 41st St. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 28. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• Yogurt, salsa and cut tomatoes in McCall being cold held above 41 degrees.
Blythe Mercantile and Coffee Shop, 107 W. Second St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations
Granny Shaffer’s, 2207 W. Seventh St. Suite 4. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Magic Noodle and Grill, 804 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Maria’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, 1901 E. 32nd St. Suite 10. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 3 core violations.
• Chicken and pork in the hot well are being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
The Corner at 32nd, 1318 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Eggs stored over milk in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Food items in the True reach-in are not provided with expiration dates (corrected during inspection).
Twin Hills main dining / Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
