The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Kelsey-Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Logan's Roadhouse, 208 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• Employee's open drink observed in drink shelf near cook line (corrected during inspection).
West Central Elementary School, 1101 W. Seventh St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
China Wok, 1130 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 24. Results: PASS with 3 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee's open drink in kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above celery and peppers in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for bleach in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Orient Express, 215 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Raw animal products stored above milk in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Eagle Drive-in, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 25. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Raw ground beef stored above feta cheese, macaroni and cheese and diced pancetta in shed upright reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Beef, burgers, elk burgers, bison burgers, shrimp, calamari, tuna, quail eggs, escargot and salmon in upright reach-in held above 41 degrees.
• Shrimp, black beans for burgers, falafel, linguini, salsa and sliced and diced tomatoes in large prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Hilton Garden Inn, 2644 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Employee open drink stored above customer food in the reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
La Hacienda, 825 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Employee drinks in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Yogurt in yogurt display cooler held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St., Suites K and L. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 25. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Raw eggs stored over cooked noodles in the reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the bar three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Granny Shaffer's, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Granny Shaffer's banquet room, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hunan Garden, 2830 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
MJ's Chili Fixins. Food truck (location at time of inspection not listed). Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Rib Crib Barbecue and Grill, 2915 E. 24th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Lucy's Mexican Restaurant, 842 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Mythos Euro Greek Kuzina, 1306 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
