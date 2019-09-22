The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Eagle's Lodge, 1321 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Zip Trip, 1102 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 8 core violations.
Big R's BBQ, 1220 E. 15th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of bar soda gun have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 286. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee drink stored above food and food equipment in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Bus tubs used for food storage are damaged (melted and peeling) so that they are not smooth and easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the three-compartment sink is at greater than 200 ppm. Chlorine was used in conjunction with quat (corrected during inspection).
Doc's Stop, 2300 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Mac and cheese from frozen commercially sealed bag reheated to 118 degrees in oven for hot-holding in hot case (corrected during inspection).
• Dish detergent and chlorine tablets in kitchen are stored over clean dishes (corrected during inspection).
Eastmorland Elementary School, 1131 S. Highview St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Hot and Blue, 2601 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Several chemicals stored on a shelf above boxes of soda (corrected during inspection).
Rib Crib Barbecue and Grill, 2915 E. 24th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• Bar reach-in cooler holding above 41 degrees.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Wall Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Carmine's Woodfire Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Sausage topping and cut tomatoes in Neopolitan cold rail being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Sausage topping, meatballs and Canadian bacon in New York prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Working containers of sanitizer not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Franklin Tech culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub and Grill, 3402 S. Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Employee soda can stored on a prep table in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Pho Saigon, 1313 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Quality Inn, 3325 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Red Onion Espressoria, 1007 E. 32nd St., Suite 4. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Roller City, 2800 E. 24th St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
St. Mary's Catholic School, 3025 Central City Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Studio One Fitness, 1201 E. 32nd St., Suite E. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Suzanne's Natural Foods, 3106 S. Connecticut Ave. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Old Broadway Club, 702 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Wings and More, 1318 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.