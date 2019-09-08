The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Johnny Carino's Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 4 priority and 5 core violations.
• Cracked plastic food tub lids located in kitchen cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the bar three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of chemicals not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical bottles in front host station stored over or with toothpicks and mints. Dishwashing chemicals in outside storage room stored over single service lids (corrected during inspection).
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 3. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 12 core violations.
• Cut cantaloupe, noodles and chicken in walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Outback Steakhouse, 3110 E. 36th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 3. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Pasta in the cold drawer top is being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Tomatoes on ice are being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Andy's Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Working containers of unknown liquid in spray bottle not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Columbia Elementary, 610 W. F St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee cup located on a prep table above food (corrected during inspection).
Irving Elementary, 2109 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Jefferson Elementary, 130 McKinley St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Burger King, 1931 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
KCU Joplin's Robert Corley Dining Hall, 2901 St. John's Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Employee beverage container without a lid stored above clean dishes on the dish storage rack (corrected during inspection).
• Food-contact surfaces of can opener blade have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Stapleton Elementary, 101 E. 41st St. School. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wasab Steak House and Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
