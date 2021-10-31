The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Braum’s No. 240, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in north portion of the walk-in cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Milk in milk hold cold well being cold held above 41 degrees.
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Landmark Hospital, 2040 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Beckett’s Cafe, 705 S. Illinois, Suite 11. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Food storage containers located in dish area are cracked and cannot be easily cleaned.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road, Suite C. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: FAIL with 7 priority and 12 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on top of a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Raw eggs stored over onions in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Salsa in the salsa display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Milk and orange juice in keg cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Employee phone stored on top of a clean, ready to use plate (corrected during inspection).
• No air gap provided on three-compartment sink in the dish area.
• No air gap provided on three-compartment sink in the kitchen area.
Granny Shaffer’s, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Granny Shaffer’s banquet, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Iron Skillet, 4240 S. Highway 43. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. PASS with 4 priority and 3 core violations.
• Raw beef stored above cooked chicken in True grill reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Ham chunk in meat walk-in is improperly date marked with prep date instead of expiration date; no other observations of this violation made (corrected during inspection).
• Food containers located in prep kitchen/clean storage cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical in wait station is stored over or with single-serve straws (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Jail, 303 E. Third St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Del Rio Grill and Cantina, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 6 core violations.
• Clear food storage containers with cracking located in kitchen storage area cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
• Hand sanitizer and chemical cleaner stored above food prep area in kitchen/dish pit (corrected during inspection).
Hardee’s, 818 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Bites n Pipes Hookah Bar, 110 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Charlie’s Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Sterilizer in baking prep area is stored over or with ready-to-eat foods (corrected during inspection).
CVS, 112 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jimmy’s Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• No air gap provided on three-compartment sink hose.
• Mouse droppings in the dish area and in the other dry storage areas.
Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Wendy’s No. 2838, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip Trip, 1102 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Golden Dragon, 1020 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored on a prep table and in the walk-in over customer food (corrected during inspection).
Irving Elementary School, 2109 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Early Childhood Center, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Lalo’s Taquiera, 2501 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 28. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Dairy items in bakery reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
