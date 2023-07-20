Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.