The Joplin Health Department will offer back-to-school vaccinations to children living within the city limits or who are enrolled in a Joplin public or private school.
The health department can provide immunizations for families who are uninsured, underinsured or on Medicaid. It also accepts many area insurances.
Immunizations are given in the upper level of the health department building, 321 E. Fourth St. Use the entrance on the west side of the building.
Schedule an appointment by calling 417-623-6122, ext. 1266. Parents should bring the child’s immunization record to the appointment.
