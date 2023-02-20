The Joplin Health Department will offer First Impact, a free 90-minute traffic safety course that educates both parents and new drivers about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License law.
The program discusses the three-step licensing system of Missouri GDL to help teens build skills while becoming aware of driving hazards and risks.
The goal of the program is to reduce the number of motor vehicle fatalities, injuries and crashes among teen drivers by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s GDL law. Research indicates the program has been instrumental and has assisted to reduce teen crashes.
The program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Registration is required.
Details: 573-884-4363.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.