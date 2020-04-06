With a second Joplin resident diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, Joplin's health director on Monday called on residents to follow social distancing precautions and contact a health provider if they feel they are experiencing symptoms.
Dan Pekarek said Joplin now has one person in isolation and one in quarantine. The newest case, announced Sunday night, is not believed to be the result of travel, he said.
Cases inside Joplin city limits are handled by the Joplin Health Department. Those outside the city are handled by the Jasper County and Newton County health departments, which have experienced a recent increase in the number of cases, he said.
Jasper County now has 11 cases, while Newton County has six.
Pekarek said symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should not go to their health care provider, a clinic or hospital without first calling to find out if they need to be examined and for details on how to make that visit, he said.
A COVID-19 call center will screen symptoms and schedule a test if necessary. It can be reached at 417-347-6444.
Last week, the center screened 762 callers, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health Systems. "We have a full schedule for testing (today) and Thursday as a result of those screenings," she said.
That number is lower than the previous week.
Since the call center and drive-thru testing began, Freeman has had seven cases test positive. Five have recovered since then, and two were hospitalized. One of those patients went home last week, and Freeman now has one patient hospitalized for treatment of the illness caused by the virus.
Mercy Hospital Joplin still had two patients hospitalized for the illness on Monday, a spokesman said.
Baker said that if a health care professional or first responder uses the call center to be screened, they should identify themselves as medical or emergency workers, and they will receive priority scheduling for testing.
City parks Director Paul Bloomberg said Monday that the department will fence off access to city playgrounds, all play equipment and the skate park at Ewert Park. Park crews are in the process now of roping those off, he said.
"We understand this is unwelcome news to those who visit those areas, but it is absolutely crucial for the well-being and safety of our community. As many know, the virus can live on plastic and metal for hours, sometimes days. Keeping playgrounds open just increases the risk to parks visitors," he said.
There has been a large volume of people in the playgrounds and parks, and Bloomberg called on those who are visiting the parks to abide by social distancing guidelines of no more than 10 people gathering together and keeping 6 feet between each person.
Parks, trails, tennis courts and Schifferdecker Golf Course are still open. Staff will monitor those places for social distancing practices, Bloomberg said.
To help residents stay safe and assure that health workers have the vital N95 masks, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is ordering masks, President Toby Teeter said Monday.
The chamber has 10,000 masks on order and is working on ordering 47,000 more face masks that should be able to be distributed early next week, he said.
People who want further details about the masks may send an email to info@joplincc.com, Teeter said.
Residents who need a job or to file unemployment may do so online by going to jobs.mo.gov. There will be a virtual job fair on April 15 online at sectorready.org/jobfest.
Staff writer Kevin McClintock contributed to this report.
