While noting the U.S. outbreak of the COVID-19 virus is a serious matter, Joplin's Health Department director said Thursday that residents should not panic.
"We have enough data to know — and this is the message that's been coming out — that overall the vast majority of people that may contract this illness are going to be just fine," said Dan Pekarek, Joplin's health director and interim city manager.
Pekarek emphasized that "younger children and younger adults, the vast majority, are going to have only mild symptoms or be asymptomatic altogether. The figure I saw not long ago was about 81% of people had very low symptoms. I think people need to remember that."
The new coronavirus is similar to the types that have caused severe acute respiratory syndrome and other respiratory illnesses in the past. The new one, which scientists refer to as a novel virus because it is relatively new and unseen before, broke out in China late last year and spread to Europe, some areas of Northern Africa and now the U.S.
"The data shows the individuals who have more high risk of advanced symptoms are 65 or older, someone in that age range, and also individuals who are immune compromised and have other underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease or lung disease, things of that nature. Those are the individuals we really need to be thinking about when we think of this illness," Pekarek said.
So far there have been no cases identified in the immediate Joplin area, Pekarek said.
The state of Missouri has obtained a number of test kits for the disease, and some are being distributed through the state. Five kits have been provided to the Joplin Health Department. One of the kits has been used, Pekarek said.
Local hospitals have given two tests, though the health department kits were not used for those. Pekarek said he believes two of the three cases tested were negative and that results for the third are not yet available. He said he does not know how many people have been evaluated for the illness without the need of a test.
Residents have been calling the health department, hospitals and doctors offices asking for the tests.
"What we have been hearing, about there being a test available for everybody who wants a test, just isn't that way yet," Pekarek said.
"The protocols for testing using the state kit are fairly involved," he said. "Generally you have to have fever, and signs of lower respiratory illness such as cough and/or shortness of breath. If you have traveled to one of the areas of high concern, that's going to be a factor in the consideration. And also if you have been around someone hospitalized with respiratory illness and they don't know why, that could qualify for one of those test kits."
He does not have information about whether private lab test kits that are becoming available have been used.
Some people who have a cough or similar symptoms think they should be tested, he said.
"People just don't need to be tested if they have some (mild) respiratory symptoms," he said. "We are still in flu season. We are still in the season for colds. And now we're coming into allergy season," all producing symptoms for some people. One of the telling symptoms of COVID-19 is difficulty breathing. Someone having a hard time breathing should see a medical provider, Pekarek said.
PAST OUTBREAKS
There have been widespread outbreaks of other types of coronaviruses before. Severe acute respiratory syndrome broke out in 2003 and spread to at least two dozen countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia before it was contained. Since 2004, no known cases of SARS have been reported anywhere in the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pekarek said the current outbreak will probably follow a similar pattern, hitting in waves that get smaller each time until infections stop.
Those most at-risk for serious illness, such as the elderly and those with immunity or respiratory disorders, should be protected even though there is not an outbreak in Southwest Missouri now. That is being done by residential care centers and nursing homes by screening people or restricting visits, Pekarek said.
Residents also should protect vulnerable members of their families by keeping them away from possible exposure to large groups of people such as those at grocery stores, he said.
