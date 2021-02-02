While COVID-19 vaccine continues to be in short supply in the Joplin area, health providers are working on ways to more widely distribute what is received.
Recent public vaccine clinics by appointment are part of that effort with the goal to establish regular weekly vaccine clinics, the city's health director, Ryan Talken, told the Joplin City Council at a meeting Monday night.
A clinic last Friday was a joint effort by the National Guard deployed by the state, the Joplin Health Department and other health partners, Talken said. It required advance appointments that were booked within minutes after a list of appointment times was posted on the city's website for people to register to get the shots.
"I would classify the drive-thru clinic as a success," Talken said, with 1,002 doses given over a period of eight hours. "You see a lot of positive comments on it."
A clinic with 250 doses to be administered was took place on Tuesday at Missouri Southern State University. Appointments for that also went in minutes when a sign-up form opened online on the city's COVID-19 information website.
The distribution of vaccine within the state is sporadic at this time, Talken said. "The hope is it will stabilize and we can have a regular clinic day where it is not the ups and downs" people are seeing right now.
The state is receiving only 76,000 doses a week to spread throughout the state at this time. "That kind of paints a picture of how little vaccine is out there at the present time," Talken said.
About 40,000 doses of the 76,000 are being sent to select regional hospitals in the state. In this area, both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin are designated vaccine providers. About 23%, or 17,500, is going to National Guard clinics such as the one held Friday in Joplin.
About 114 local health departments will share 8%, or about 6,000 doses, Talken said. It is not clear yet whether health departments such as Joplin's will receive vaccine since the hospitals here will have it or how it will be distributed among rural health departments where there are no hospitals close by to receive vaccine.
Talken said that appointments are being made for the second dose at the time the first dose is given.
Joplin's COVID-19 case numbers are stable right now, he said. There are 129 current active cases and the seven-day average is at 20.5, and has been flat for a week. The high was 52 cases a day in November. He said people should continue protocols against the virus to keep the infection rate low.
Asked if the city should make any changes to restrictions in its pandemic recovery plan, Talken said he did not recommend any at this time.
About 8,000 doses will be sent to federally qualified health centers around the state. In this area, Access Family Care in the Joplin and Neosho area have the federal designation.
"We are doing our best to find a system that will be fair on the limited amount of vaccine that we have," Talken said.
Talken was asked by Councilman Phil Stinnett if the health department can direct people to those who may have vaccines available when clinic appointments fill up. Talken said the health department is no longer keeping a list of people who want a vaccine. That approach, he said, led to the quick fill-up of last Friday's National Guard clinic, but the department does have the names of those in the state that are designated as vaccinators, such as hospitals and pharmacies.
Taking calls for a list and then notifying those on the list turned out to be time consuming and inefficient for the health department, he said.
Councilman Keenan Cortez asked if weekly clinics will be held.
Talken said the health department is talking to hospitals and other health care providers about the best way to allocate the vaccine that is coming in.
