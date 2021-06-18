State and local health officials are prodding people to take COVID-19 vaccines because of a rapid rise in cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.
“Our COVID numbers are increasing again,” said Joplin’s health Director, Ryan Talken. “We’re not as high as we were back in November but we are higher than we were a month ago. A month ago we had 3.41 cases per day and now we have 13.51 cases per day.”
Joplin had 107 active cases on Friday, up from 72 earlier in the week. In addition, there were 59 area residents in Joplin’s hospitals Friday, with 17 from Joplin. “Compared to where we were a month ago, that 59 is up,” Talken said. Additionally, another Joplin death was reported Friday, bringing total deaths of city residents to 132.
There were 102 active cases reported in Jasper County; 86 in Newton County.
Talken doesn’t know how prevalent the variant is in Joplin because it is not reported to the Joplin department in every case.
“There has been a few Delta variants reported within Joplin, which is not really a surprise,” he said, because the state has been reporting detection of it.
Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement released this week by the department said, “Our greatest concern in Missouri is areas with lower vaccine uptake. With this variant being easier to spread and possibly causing more severe illnesses among unvaccinated people of all ages, vaccinations are the best way to stop this virus in its tracks.”
Springfield and Greene County health officials expressed frustration that not enough Southwest Missouri residents are taking the vaccine to reach the needed level for herd immunity.
Officials at Mercy and CoxHealth hospitals in Springfield were pleading with residents to get vaccinated because COVID-19 patient loads are increasing at a rate they have not previously seen during the pandemic, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Kendra Findley, administrator of community health and epidemiology with Greene County, told the Associated Press, “It’s hard for this virus to move through a population if the population has some immunity against it. Right now, we just don’t have that immunity, and it’s just burning through the population.”
In Greene County, 36% of the population has begun vaccination. In most surrounding counties the figure is below 30%, the AP reported.
Joplin is doing better. The current rate of full vaccination in Joplin zip codes is 39.8%. Those who have had their first dose add up to 45.6%, but “you’re not considered fully protected until you have the second dose,” for those vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses, Talken said.
In Newton County, the vaccination rate still lags at 17% fully vaccinated and 19% of residents with one dose. In McDonald County, the rate is 13% fully vaccinated and 16% having had one dose.
“The vaccine is reported at about 88% effective, so we would encourage anyone who has not had a vaccine to consider one,” Talken said. “They are plentiful at pharmacies, health departments and hospitals. That’s the big thing right now.
Because the Delta variant is more transmissible,”We are seeing clusters of cases within families and within workplaces. The best protection is to stay home if you’re sick; if you’re symptomatic, take a test; and taking the vaccine.
“Vaccines remain effective,” Talken said. “It’s the way out of this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.