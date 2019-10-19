After having to turn people away last year because of a candy shortage, Joplin High School is collaborating with area organizations, businesses and parents this year to make its annual Community Trick or Treat event better.
The Community Trick or Treat is slated from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave. All are welcome to attend.
The high school’s student council has spearheaded the annual tradition, coordinating with other student clubs and organizations to offer a free Halloween event for the community. Students say the top goals are to not let a single child go home without satisfying their sweet tooth and to offer more activities than ever before.
“I want people to know that Joplin schools are here to foster a community and that we are here for more than just academics too,” said Faron Haase, 17, a senior and the student council president.
Children are invited in costume to trick or treat. About 20 to 30 school groups and clubs will decorate their own booths while sporting their favorite Halloween costumes to add to the holiday spirit. There also will be games, music and activities such as face painting and coloring.
“We invite kids from all over the community where they can go to each booth and trick or treat in a safe environment," Haase said. "I’m expecting a huge crowd.”
The event draws thousands of children and parents from Joplin and neighboring towns. Last year, about half the crowd was turned away because there was no more candy, but students are working to fix that this year, Haase said.
“We’ve gotten with a bunch of community members, and we’re holding a candy drive where businesses are helping us with candy because a lot of clubs have a nominal budget,” he said. “That way, we can have a more limitless supply.”
Among the local partners donating to the event is Freeman Health System. Ryan Melton, director of service excellence, said the hospital contributed two large bags of candy because it saw a need in its community and wanted to be a good corporate partner.
"We feel great when we have an opportunity to support our community, whether it be through clinical care or through giving candy to kids," Melton said. "We're always willing to help the community in ways that we have the ability to do so."
Steve Gilbreth, the high school principal, said students aspire to strengthen their relationship with the community through the event.
“We’re trying to think of everything that we can to build the community of Joplin High School to be a part of the city of Joplin,” he said. “Our student council leaders are really big on making sure that they leave a footprint no matter where they go and that they make an impact on such young kids’ lives because they’re soon going to be Joplin High School Eagles.”
Candy donations
Joplin High School is still in need of candy donations for the Community Trick or Treat event. The school will continue to accept candy donations from the community until Tuesday, Oct. 29. All donations can be dropped off at the front desk in the high school office. All wrapped candy is welcome.
