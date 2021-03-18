After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the Joplin High School archery team is set to compete this weekend at the Missouri National Archery in Schools Program state tournament in Branson.
"It's one of those things that our students are extremely excited about and have worked super hard for," said Levi Butts, head coach of the JHS archery team. "Because of the shutdowns, there's a renewed appreciation for our program and what we get to do."
Archery, which was introduced at Joplin High School in 2013, has been gaining in popularity among most local school districts in recent years. Other area schools that field highly competitive archery teams include Sarcoxie, Jasper, Carthage, Carl Junction and Lamar.
And like nearly everything else, the archery programs took a hit last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the state.
For Joplin, that meant the team's season — which typically runs from late fall through the spring semester — was canceled by mid-March, as schools began to close as a precaution against the virus. The 2020 state tournament also was canceled.
Restrictions in place in Joplin also meant that the archery team lost out on valuable practice time during the closures, Butts said.
But the 52 students from all high school grade levels have worked overtime this season to catch up, he said. The team generally practices six days a week in the old gymnasium at Memorial Education Center.
"This year, it was up in the air whether we would even have a season" because of the continuing pandemic, Butts said. "The kids worked really hard, and stayed safe and did everything they needed to do to have a season. … It's been really amazing to see them grow and face adversity, and deal with everything that 2020-21 has thrown our way and still stay focused."
Joplin will take its top 24 student archers to the state tournament this weekend to compete in the bull's-eye contest. There, they'll be aiming for that perfect score of 300; the top archers could be eligible to advance to the national tournament.
The 2021 Missouri National Archery in Schools Program state tournament is sponsored this year by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. The tournament began on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday.
More than 3,000 student archers from across the state are scheduled to compete after shooting qualifying scores through various local tournaments over the past year. The event also will include a variety of socially distanced activities for attendees.
“We are especially excited to be able to hold this year’s MoNASP state tournament after last year’s event had to be canceled due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Edwards, education outreach coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We look forward to offering an exciting weekend full of activities for both participants and supporters in an environment that also promotes health and safety.”
