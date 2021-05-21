Joplin High School alumni who graduated in 2011 are gearing up for their 10-year class reunion this fall, when hundreds of students who may not have been able to reconnect after the tornado can rekindle friendships and form new memories.
Although still in its early stages, the 2011 Joplin High School class reunion is slated for Sept. 17 and 18. The weekend event will coincide with a Joplin High School football game against Carl Junction on Sept. 18. The district will also be offering tours of the new high school, but the schedule has not been completed. More details will be announced soon.
Sarah Sticklen, now 27, is a member of the 2011 graduating class. She had just received her diploma and was leaving Missouri Southern State University before the deadly EF5 tornado tore through her hometown and destroyed her school.
Despite the tragedy, Sticklen said she has a lot of fond memories at Joplin High School, especially during her senior year.
“I have not been able to see a lot of the classmates that I hung out with most of my time at Joplin,” she said. “I follow them on social media, and we throw each other a like or two now and then. But it would be really great to physically reconnect with them in person and get to talk about where they are in their lives now.”
Sticklen is volunteering with the class of 2011 reunion committee to help coordinate the event for more than 400 of her former classmates. She hasn’t been back to Joplin in nearly two years.
“I feel like our class deserves something nice after all of these years,” she said. “We want to have it outdoors to keep it as safe and accommodating as possible. I’d like to explore the idea of using one of the parks in Joplin, and that way, it can be a family oriented event. There will also be food trucks there, which provides a safer option than a buffet style.”
After graduating from Joplin, Sticklen attended the University of Chicago, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in comparative human development in 2015. She then earned her juris doctorate from the University of Missouri’s School of Law in Columbia in 2018.
The Joplin native now works as a personal injury attorney for Sticklen and Dreyer Law Firm, P.C. in Columbia. Sticklen said since the tornado, she’s felt more homesick for Joplin and made the effort to visit frequently during semester breaks.
“I felt like, at the time, it brought a lot of my classmates together,” she said about the tornado. “Since then, we have maybe drifted apart, which is natural. But the first years of college, I felt like we were all very close, and it was hard to leave one another. There are a lot of people that I would really enjoy seeing.”
In memory of a friend
The Joplin tornado is cited as seventh-deadliest tornado on record, killing 161 people, including local high school senior William Norton, 18, who died while on his way home from graduation. He had been accepted into the film program at Chapman University in Orange, California, which was his lifelong dream.
Norton was a member of the Joplin High School Constitution team, which took the state title and traveled to Washington, D.C., for the national "We the People" competition in 2011. He was also close with Sticklen and helped cheer her up on graduation day.
“If it had not been for Will Norton, one of my best friends, who saw me outside and walked into the gym with me, wearing his favorite shiny silver shoes (more like tennis shoes than dress shoes, but extremely stylish nonetheless — which was the whole point) and his signature ear-to-ear grin, I would have been in a bad mood for the entire ceremony,” she wrote in a 2011 Joplin Globe editorial.
While looking back on fond memories from her senior year, Sticklen said she had a blast competing with Norton and her friends on the Constitution team.
Sticklen said it was important for her to get involved with their 10-year class reunion because it’s a way not only to pay tribute to Norton but the entire 2011 class as a whole.
“I didn’t think I was going to go to the reunion, much less plan it,” she said. “One of my friends, Leah, talked me into being on the committee because she knew it would be fun. She said something that reminded what Will would have said: ‘If we want it to be fun, join the committee instead of talking about how lame it is. Let’s join it and make it fun.’ And I thought that’s exactly what Will would’ve said. But he would’ve signed up to plan the reunion. He loved a good party and would’ve really gotten a kick out of the idea of a high school reunion.”
Volunteers are still needed for reunion planning. For more information, contact Sarah Sticklen at sarahsticklen@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.