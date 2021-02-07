Joplin High School Eagle Battalion hosts 101st annual drill meet

The annual drill meet has been a tradition at Joplin High School, but members of the Eagle Battalion of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program had to scramble to make sure it wasn't canceled for 2021 because of COVID-19.
While Saturday's event at Joplin High School did go on, the 101st annual meet had a different look and feel compared with past years, according to Lt. Col. Joshua Reitz, senior Army instructor at the high school.
Reitz said the event has always been exclusive, so the number of teams attending this year — nine — isn’t that different from years past.
But instead of all schools coming in at once, teams came in three-hour blocks, one hour to change into uniforms and get warmed up, one hour to compete in the three categories — color guard, unarmed drill and armed drill — and one hour to change back and get cleaned up.
Dressing rooms were cleaned and sanitized before the next team arrived.
“We’re not going to do the awards ceremony; we’re going to send them their awards,” Reitz said. “They’ll win trophies. We have a good partnership with the Trophy House on Main Street, and they’ll send the trophies out.”
Reitz said cadets had to do some creative planning to convince school administrators to let them go ahead with the meet. The nine teams competing this year are from Joplin, Webb City, McDonald County, Monett, Waynesville, Nevada, Ozark, Poplar Bluff and the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.
“There was some concern about whether or not we should even have a drill meet,” Reitz said. “We put our proposal before the administration, and they said it was great, and they’ve been super supportive of us. A lot of teams are desperate to find a place to compete because so many competitions have been shut down throughout the state and the country, so we’re just really pleased to be allowed to host it.”
Teaching teamwork
Reitz said drill is short for drill and ceremonies, and it has been a part of military life since the American Revolution.
“It was really critical back in the 1700s when you had muskets and muzzleloaders, you had to have everyone working precisely together,” Reitz said. “The nature of war has changed, but in the military we still maintain drill and ceremonies as a way of showing discipline and unit formation.”
Reitz said drill is less about teaching warfare and more about teaching teamwork.
“We’re teaching discipline, so this is really a model based on Army experience and unit cohesion,” Reitz said. “That’s because of what drill does in the context of the modern military, it forces young people to work as a team. And from a distance, you can tell when they’re not working as a team, they can tell when they’re not working as a team.”
Reitz said the color guard competition is a practical exercise for the students.
“We get called upon by businesses and civic organizations to present the nation’s colors,” Reitz said. “And I would say that our team presents the colors as well as almost any active duty team, they’re that precise.”
Armed drill involves teams of nine or 12 people marching to the commands of a drill sergeant and spinning and tossing demilitarized rifles in unison.
'It's very precise'
Cadet Doninyke Beck, a sophomore, said she’s been in the Eagle Battalion for two years, and she’s seen two of these meets.
She said this year’s event was different.
“We’ve got to wear masks. That’s a big thing,” Beck said. “You have to finish everything in the hour planned for your team. That makes efficiency important.”
Beck said she joined the JROTC because her family has a military background. She's also thinking about joining the military and wanted to see what it was like before deciding which branch to join.
“I thought it would be fun to try it out,” Beck said, adding, “If you get into the drill or marksmanship team, and you start creating the bonds, it can be very addictive.
“It's very precise,” she said. “We practice for like a month or two before drill season starts, trying to get every little movement, everything down. Our feet have to be a certain way, our hands have to be a certain way. We’ve got to tuck them in when we turn.”
Becky Rives has two children, Carter, a junior, and Claire, a freshman, on the Webb City team, and she's seen the difference JROTC makes.
“It's the discipline and the friendships they’ve made,” Rives said. “My son has to get up and be at school at 6 a.m. in the morning for drill practice, and the only way you’re going to do that as a teenager is if you love it, and he does. It’s the family, the fun.”
Rives said students in JROTC learn skills they can use regardless of whether they join the military after high school.
“They get leadership skills, definitely,” Rives said. “They get the ability to be respectful. You can hear it when they come in — 'Yes ma’am,' 'Thank you, ma’am,' that kind of thing. They get discipline. When they sign up for something, these guys expect the kids to get it done.. My son is in charge of the drill team, and he has to come up with schedules and that kind of thing, and they expect him to get it done. That’s lots of responsibility for a teenager.”
