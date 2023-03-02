More than 1,600 sophomores, juniors and seniors at Franklin Technology Center and Joplin High School on Thursday explored a variety of employment and higher education opportunities during the center’s annual career fair.
Instead of scouring the internet for hours, students were able to save time hunting for jobs or schools by attending the career fair, which brings together prospective employers, college representatives and military recruiters. The students met with professionals, asked questions, networked and received resources, all without having to leave campus.
The goal of FTC’s career fair is to introduce students to career professionals and college representatives where they can learn about what is required to enter their field of interest. There were about 75 booths this year.
“Some of the vendors come back each year, and we’re always open to any businesses, industries, colleges or universities who want to be involved,” said Meridith Johnson, career service secretary at Franklin Technology Center. “We’ve even had students walk away from the career fair with jobs. It’s really exciting to see.”
Steve Reed, assistant director of Franklin Technology Center, described the annual FTC career fair as beneficial for both the students and the business and education representatives who participate.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Reed said. “Employers are looking for workers and students are looking for jobs. We can bring them all together in one place. It gives the students the chance to learn what employers are looking for and the expectations that they have in the workforce. It also allows the employers to see what’s out there.”
Reed said the students were given assignments to help get them out of their comfort zones. They had to talk to at least three vendors that they were interested in.
Several students at the fair said that they’re looking forward to their futures after high school and already know what career or educational paths they’d like to take in the next few years.
Jessie Givens, a junior in the welding program at Franklin Technology Center, said she wants to attend a trade school following graduation in May 2024 to further her education in welding. She’s a first-generation welder in her family. There were several welding booths at the career fair Thursday.
“The career fair is super beneficial because I’m also interested in other trades like cosmetology, so I get the best of both worlds,” Givens said. “My brother really likes construction and is thinking about welding, and I was able to pick up a few resources for him while I was here.”
Braxton Cunningham and Tucker Hutson, a senior and junior, respectively, said that they recommend other students to attend the career fair if they’re needing direction or are curious about the workforce.
“You get to walk around and look at these different opportunities, whether it’s colleges, other technical schools or jobs,” Cunningham said.
Tahoe Campbell, another senior, said he plans to enroll in the Universal Technical Institute in Lisle, Illinois, and land a job as a wind turbine technician. Training to become a wind turbine technician can be completed in less than a year, he said.
“Once I heard about that job, it just clicked for me, and I knew it was something that I wanted to do,” he said.
