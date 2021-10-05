Joplin High School will host its homecoming parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Joplin.
The parade route extends from Third and Main streets to Seventh and Main streets. Longtime Joplin resident Betty Smith, a graduate of Joplin's Lincoln High School, will be the grand marshal.
Approximately 30 entries are signed up to participate, principal Steve Gilbreth said.
The homecoming parade, an old tradition of the high school, was resurrected in 2019 but canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
