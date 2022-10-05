HOMECOMING PARADE

Members of Joplin High School Dance Team entertain the crowd during the JHS Homecoming Parade on Wednesday in downtown Joplin. The parade on Main Street stretched from Third Street to Seventh Street and featured 30 floats. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we enjoyed a parade. 

Joplin High School's homecoming parade is set to kick off about the same time you receive this email. The returned tradition is part of community involvement with homecoming activities at the high school. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • New features at Spiva Park. 
  • Recognition for the contractor of Joplin Public Library's building.
  • A rundown of this year's Pelican Festival. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

