The Joplin High School Theatre Department’s upcoming production is a fast-paced farce, complete with aerial anchovies and axes, of a disorderly play performance. The show opens on Thursday at JHS.
“‘Noises Off’ is such a fun show,” Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High theater teacher and director of the play, said. “It’s a fast-paced show about people putting on a show. It’s a theater person show, and that’s fun for them. I just want them to have a good time and live in the moment.”
The production, by Michael Frayn, is a farcical play within a play that was nominated for 4 Tony Awards in its initial Broadway run in 1984. Known for its rapid dialogue and slapstick humor, the story ramps up the comedy with each act.
Each of its three acts depicts the first act of another production called “Nothing On.” The first act is rehearsal for the show, where things start to break down due to cast rivalries, egos and mistakes. In the second act, the stage set flips, and the audience sees the turmoil backstage during the “Nothing On” production. For the third act, the stage flips once more, showing the performance at the end of its run as chaos has completely descended on the cast.
Trotnic said putting on “Noises Off” teaches her students they need to listen to one another. Students have to pay attention and be attuned to each other to keep up with the complicated dialogue and fast pace.
“It was a big undertaking set and acting wise, but they have really risen to the occasion,” Trotnic said.
Emilia Campbell, a junior at Joplin High School, plays the characters of Dotty Otley and Mrs. Clackett. Because each student is portraying an actor in the play within the play, every cast member is essentially playing two roles. Dotty the actress is painfully misunderstood and in the middle of constant drama. The character Dotty plays, Mrs. Clackett, is a forgetful maid with a Cockney accent.
Campbell said she enjoys the challenge of playing two completely different people, even when she has to switch accents, sometimes from line to line. The bang-bang pace of the show has helped her learn to pay attention both on and off stage.
“It’s just chaos,” Campbell said. “There’s all these people who don’t really like each other. There’s conflict, and something is always going wrong. It’s a super-great show that pulls itself all together at the end.”
Ethan Jasperson, also a JHS junior, plays both Frederick Fellowes and Philip Brent in “Noises Off.” As an experienced actor and president of the International Thespian Society Troupe 3239 at the school, he likes how the show reflects theater life. While farcical and heightened, he said the play can be accurate to what’s happening backstage with costume malfunctions, props being misplaced, cast rivalries and conflicts.
“Every theater production that I’ve ever been in is always chaotic,” Jasperson said. “What people don’t realize is that while you’re seeing the beautiful, amazing show up front, people are frantic backstage. We’re all just stressing trying to make sure everything is going smoothly. It can be a whirlwind.”
Jasperson is also the set manager for the production. For his first time in the role, he was responsible for constructing the complex set required for the show. The entire “Noises Off” set, all seven doors and two stories, spins around as one piece between acts. He said he spent a lot of time attaching wheels to the set so it spins correctly and making sure everything lines up properly.
“I’ve been hoping and praying that thing turns, and it does, so that’s a big weight off my shoulders,” Jasperson said. “It’s going to be so worth it to see everything come together. You’ll see people going in and out of doors and the set rotating. It’s going to look so good, which makes me really happy.”
Campbell and Jasperson said they look forward to when they can present all the work they’ve done on complicated dialogue and sets to an audience. After long rehearsals, they’re ready for the show to come to life in front of a crowd.
“We know there’s jokes, but it’s kind of awkward when we say them and nobody laughs,” Campbell said. “Once the audience comes in, the show will come to life. It’s a lot of work, but it’s super rewarding to have the audience feedback.”
