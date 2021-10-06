With a faint rainbow overhead, hundreds of community members lined the streets of downtown Joplin late Wednesday afternoon to watch the Joplin High School homecoming parade, a former longtime tradition.
Joplin High School Principal Steve Gilbreth said there were 30 floats this year representing different athletic teams, student organizations, clubs, extracurricular groups and the student body. The parade route extended from Third and Main streets to Seventh and Main streets.
After falling to the wayside for many years, the homecoming parade was brought back to life two years ago to showcase school pride. Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We got together with the idea of bringing it back, and now it’s huge,” said Gilbreth. “JROTC is here, the football team is here, the band is here, plus 30 floats. It’s just incredible. Our grand marshal this year is Betty Smith, who I believe is 93-years-old. She’s a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School. We thought we needed to celebrate everything about Joplin and bring back as much as we can. The high school is the heart of the community.”
This year’s homecoming theme follows the circus where floats had lion/tiger tamers and caged tigers to represent Joplin’s rivalry with Carthage. Joplin will go head-to-head with the Carthage Tigers at the varsity football game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Junge Field.
“We have different things going on all week at the high school, and a pep assembly on Friday,” said Gilbreth. “The atmosphere today has been great, and the kids are all super excited. I graduated from Parkwood High School in 1978, and I remember homecoming parades being such a fun thing. To me, that’s what I remember as part of the high school experience and that’s what we need to resurrect.”
Christian Cavener, 14, a freshman, was dressed as Daniel from the Bible with the Fellowship Christian Students float for his first homecoming parade.
“I’ll probably go to both the football game and the dance, just for the experience,” he said.
Hannah Gilbert, 15, a sophomore, was dressed as a tiger with the FCS float, and it was also her first year participating in the homecoming parade after last year’s cancellation.
“I’m really looking forward to having fun, seeing everyone smiling and enjoying the time we’re here,” she said. “I’m excited because this is my first time at homecoming.”
Katrina Asistido, 16, a junior on the JHS Dance Team, said they spent all weekend working on their circus-themed float, which featured popcorn buckets, gymnastic equipment and a tiger in a cage with a Joplin Eagle perched on top.
“We had a homecoming parade during my freshman year, and we won that year, too,” she said. “I love seeing all of the families come out and watch because this is probably one of the best things to bring Joplin together, and we’ve all worked hard on our floats.”
Asistido said she’s extremely proud of the varsity football team this year, which is currently undefeated. She mentioned that the homecoming parade gives them a sense of normalcy again following a year of pandemic uncertainty.
“I really enjoy it because it’s a chance for team bonding, and it brings the entire community together,” she said.
Zaben Barnes, 18, a senior, was part of the cross country float for which some students were dressed up as dinosaurs. He described everyone being in good spirits during homecoming week, which also helps build up support for the football team.
“It’s pretty cool being a senior in the homecoming parade,” he said. “Everyone’s been excited for this. It feels pretty special that they brought it back.”
Vicky Ralston, of Joplin, was one of the many spectators lined up on Main Street for the parade to show her support. She recalled marching in her high school’s parade her sophomore year and playing clarinet. and said it was quite memorable.
“I think it’s refreshing that they brought this back, and it gives some recognition to the students who work so hard and supports our football team, as well,” she said.
