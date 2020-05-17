It wasn’t a typical graduation ceremony with commencement speeches and diplomas, but Joplin High School students had a memorable last day with a drive-thru graduation celebration on Sunday.
A constant line of honking vehicles drove through the main entrance of the parking lot. Students received a keepsake charm from Newton’s Jewelers and a certificate that said, “The Class of 2020. ‘Virtually’ the greatest class of all time. From the greatest high school in the universe.”
The in-person graduation ceremony is tentatively planned for June 28 at Junge Field, but the school district wanted to do something special for seniors on the day that would have been their graduation, according to Principal Steve Gilbreth. The class of 2020 has 503 graduates.
“We wanted to do some kind of celebration,” he said. “We’re still planning a live graduation, but there are challenges. We don’t know how many guests each student can invite, and we’re hoping we can bring this all together. The planning stages are going well, and we have it mapped out of what it could possibly look like. It’s not a promise at this point, but we’re really hopeful that we can get to the place where we can pull this date off.”
Several students said they initially thought the drive-thru graduation would be dull, but they said afterward that it exceeded their expectations.
Starzia Gray, 18, can’t help but feel like the pandemic robbed her and her classmates of the last few months of high school, but she said the car parade was a memorable way to end the year. She showed off her school spirit by wearing a bald eagle onesie underneath her cap and gown, a stunt she wouldn’t have been able to pull at a traditional graduation, she said. Gray plans on studying physics and astrophysics at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
“I got the onesie for archery competitions, and it was the perfect time to wear it,” she said. “I’m here with my family. This feels more exciting than walking across a stage, all things considered. It’s fun to see everyone, like the tradition of the normal walk, but this is so exciting, instead of a bunch of people stuck in a stuffy building. I’m still definitely looking forward to it, though.”
Heather Gray, her mother, said the drive-thru parade was a great way for seniors to end their last year on a high note. She decorated their truck with streamers, balloons and signs. Starzia Gray’s older sister, Tabitha, 24, said she would have rather had a drive-thru graduation over the traditional ceremony.
“They have a lot more control with the personalization of their vehicles,” she said. “When I graduated, we weren’t supposed to decorate our hats, but we did anyway. This is so much shorter. I hated sitting around.”
'Special' ceremony
Lilly Ann Masters, 17, who rode on top of her car through the sunroof, said the drive-thru was an innovative way for administrators to congratulate all seniors on their graduation day. She rode with her parents, who decorated the car and honked at passersby.
“I’m sure my parents are very proud to be a part of it, and they kept honking,” she said. “I’m sure they’ll be even louder at the actual ceremony. It was nice to say goodbye, and it’s not traditional, but it’s a cool way to treat the 2020 seniors. You get to see all of the kids participate, and it would be cool if they did this every year. It would make the seniors feel even more special. When I first heard about it, I thought it wasn’t going to work. I thought they wouldn’t be able to get everyone through, but it’s working well.”
Her parents, Mary and Allen Masters, said they wanted their daughter, who will attend Northwest Missouri State University to study agricultural sciences, to know how much she’s loved.
“I honked and tried to get as much attention to her as I could,” Allen Masters said. “She was so embarrassed coming over here. She didn’t want to do this. Mary’s been planning the car for a week or two. We had a good time decorating. This is our only daughter, so this was really special.”
Faron Haase, 17 and the student council president, described the day as bittersweet.
“I rode with friends, and it was cool to be able to personalize it and make it the way I wanted to,” said Haase, who will attend Missouri State University to major in business administration. “To be able to have this, plus the ceremony on June 28, it’s a little something extra. I like the originality and being able to see everyone.”
'One last hurrah'
Teachers and staff lined the high school parking lot to bid seniors farewell and congratulate them on their achievements. Many held signs, while others cheered loudly from a distance.
Lisa Simmons, a special education teacher, said she enjoyed the car parade more than a traditional ceremony because she had the opportunity to see all of her students.
“They’re in the spotlight in the parade, and we’re here cheering them on," she said. "This would be just a great tradition to add on to the rest. Their family can see the teachers. I’m retiring this year, so I haven’t seen my kids since before spring break. This is very special.”
Nick Reid, a special education teacher and coach, said it was an awesome way to honor the seniors under the circumstances.
“This is something these kids will remember forever,” he said. “It’s not your typical graduation, but it’s a pretty cool thing to do. I hope this gives students some closure and one last hurrah.”
Gilbreth described the class of 2020 as a talented group of students who have many accomplishments to be proud of.
“They’re just brilliant," he said. "Of the 503 graduates, at least 100 are summa cum laude, and they’re an incredible group of kids with an ACT at and above the state average. The thing that has stood out most to me is that there are so many kids who achieved so many unbelievable things, but they’re so humble.”
Upcoming
Principal Steve Gilbreth said honors cords can be picked up this summer, and diplomas will be given at the live graduation in June.
