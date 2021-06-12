The Joplin Historic Preservation Commission will present its 2021 awards at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the main lobby of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
The awards were established in 2019 to recognize people who have made significant contributions to historic preservation in the city of Joplin.
The Leslie Simpson Award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to historic preservation in Joplin by way of preservation administration, education, events, outreach, planning, research or service. This year’s recipient is Nancy Morton, former chairperson of the Historic Preservation Commission.
The Jeff & Carolina Neal Award is given to people who have made significant developments to historic preservation in Joplin by way of developing, restoring or revitalizing buildings and property in Joplin’s commercial corridors. Lori and Jeremy Haun, downtown property owners, have been selected for this year’s award.
The Murphysburg Award is given to neighborhood groups or residential property owners who demonstrate the capacity for and illustrate the preservation of their homes. This award will be given to the North Heights neighborhood.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1539.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.