Cathy Jo Loy, of Joplin, has been appointed to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, Gov. Mike Parson's office recently announced.
Loy is a home educator and liaison for the Southwest Missouri Homeschool Community. She currently serves as a member of Joplin Area Classical Conversations and a volunteer for Bright Futures.
The commission was established in 2012 to sponsor charter schools throughout Missouri. It consists of nine members appointed by the governor, with consent of the state Senate. No more than five members can be of the same political party, and no more than two members can come from the same U.S. congressional district. Members serve a four-year term.
