NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office was forced to dismiss charges against a member of the Joplin Honkies involved in a vehicular assault and shooting May 18 near Diamond when the victims in the case failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Bradley S. Williams, 47, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree assault. Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Crites said the charges were dismissed when alleged victims Jason Johnson, 34, and Verlin Wallis, 31, both of Carthage, failed to show up for the hearing despite being under subpoena by the prosecutor's office.
Williams, who was shot in the face and shoulder with a 12-gauge shotgun during a confrontation with Johnson and Wallis, was accused of being the primary aggressor in the incident at a residence on Route J, about 3 miles east of Diamond. Newton County Sheriff's Department investigators determined that Johnson shot Williams in self-defense while Williams was trying to run down Johnson and Wallis with a stolen car.
The incident actually began in Carthage where Williams purportedly showed up at Johnson's residence and urinated on his door before entering his home without his permission and issuing a threat "to kill everyone," including Johnson's children, over his suspicion that someone stole data off his cellphone.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges, Williams told Johnson that he was a member of the Joplin Honkies gang and demanded that Johnson take him to wherever Johnson's roommate Wallis was because Williams believed Wallis was involved with Johnson in the theft of his data.
Johnson agreed to take him to the residence near Diamond where Wallis was working but told him he would have to go by his wife's place of employment to get money from her to pay for the gas he'd need to get there. Johnson's wife became concerned when her husband told her what was going on and insisted on coming with him. Along the way, she managed to inform a convenience store clerk that they were being followed by Williams and another man in his company and asked him to call police to check on the welfare of the couple's children who had been left behind in their home.
As they arrived at the residence near Diamond with Williams and the other man following them in another vehicle, Lisa Johnson jumped out of the couple's truck and ran toward the residence just as Wallis was coming outside. Williams purportedly drove straight at Wallis and tried to run him over. The affidavit states that Williams then tried to run both Wallis and Johnson down with the car, hitting a tree at least twice and running into a barbed wire fence before Johnson grabbed a shotgun from his truck and shot at the car.
Johnson told investigators that he was unsure if he fired two or three times before Williams sped off and they called 911. Williams eventually was located by law enforcement and flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Springfield, where he was treated for a gunshot injury to an upper arm, his jaw and his nose.
The Ford Taurus that Williams was driving was determined to have been taken from another residence in Carthage before he showed up at Johnson's residence. Williams still faces charges of burglary, stealing and trespassing in Jasper County in connection with the preceding events in Carthage.
The Honkies gang, according to authorities, has roots in the Missouri state prison system and holds white supremacist views.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.