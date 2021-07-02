The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus accounts for over 67% of the positive cases recorded in Southwest Missouri, according to a health advisory released Friday by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
Because this particular strain is more infectious than previous variants, combined with the area’s low vaccination percentage rates, positive COVID cases in the area continue to trend in upward.
The Joplin Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday listed 88 active cases in Joplin. In the last 48 hours, Jasper County Health Department officials recorded five virus-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 165. There have been 133 deaths reported in the city of Joplin, and 91 in Newton County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths for the two-county metro area to 389.
“It’s definitely a concern,” said Donna Stokes, infection preventionist for Mercy Hospital Joplin, about the delta variant. “People have got to take notice of it. This is a variant that is much more contagious and is affecting our younger age population; the complications are significant — they’re pretty severe.”
DHSS has described the delta variant as having a “64% increased risk of household transmission, 40% more transmissible outdoors and carries approximately double the risk of hospitalization” over last year’s original coronavirus. It is also “far more aggressive” than either the UK alpha or South African beta variants.
Delta’s gastrointestinal symptoms include headaches, runny noses and sore throats. A deep cough and fevers are far less common, while the loss of smell is almost nonexistent. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses, as well, so infected persons may not recognize them as COVID-19-related and not seek health care or testing.
“We really want people to be aware that (delta) is circulating in our community and in our region, and we’re now dealing with the consequences of that,” Stokes said. The incremental increases seen in the area prior to June “is really starting to tax the health system, to be honest.”
Originating inside India, the delta variant has quickly spread globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it now accounts for 20% of all new cases in the United States.
“Unfortunately over the last month and a half, we’ve seen quite an uptick” in COVID-19 cases in Southwest Missouri, said Robert McNab, director of COVID services for Freeman Health System. “Our numbers have increased like three to four times. Previously, in the early spring, we were seeing 10 to 12 patients per day; now we’re in the 30s to high-40 range pretty consistently.”
Stokes said they had 45 active cases in the Joplin hospital around noon Friday, “and I was walking down here and I believe I saw six more in our emergency department, so it (was) a busy day. This is about as high as we’ve been” this year.
At Freeman West, McNab said they had 29 active cases as of 1 p.m. Friday, with a single COVID patient at the Neosho hospital — a total of 30.
None of the Freeman COVID patients were fully vaccinated individuals — “they either had no vaccinations whatsoever or had only gotten through half the series,” McNab said.
Stokes said a “very high percentage” of positive COVID at the Mercy’s Joplin hospital are unvaccinated residents. The good thing they are seeing is the few that are fully vaccinated are not having as severe of complications from the virus. “We’re not seeing them in critical care or seeing them on ventilators,” she said. Those patients “are being discharged from the hospital quicker than those who are not vaccinated.”
The vaccines, she added, “are doing their job.”
Vaccinations continue to be the best tools the community has to slow or completely stop the virus spread in the area.
“I think we want to get our lives back to normal,” McNab said. To do that, “70 to 80% of us need to be immune to this virus. We need to be our own best defense. We have these vaccines. They don’t cost anything to get (them). We know these vaccines are effective. They are our No. 1 tool we have to get us back to normalcy.”
Jasper County has reported a 20.88% rate for fully vaccinated residents while Newton County has reported a rate of 17.89%. Just how currents those rates are was not available on Friday.
McNab said he felt disappointed that COVID-19 is still relevant at the midway point in 2021 — that the virus is still hospitalizing and killing local residents — despite vaccines with 90%-plus effective rates that have been available to the general public for months now.
“I’m still having patients needing a tracheostomy or a feeding tube put into their bellies or patients transferred to St. Louis to be put on a heart bypass because of a virus that, theoretically, folks shouldn’t be getting,” McNab said. “And I think it’s incredibly frustrating to have to still be in that reality longer than we have to be.”
