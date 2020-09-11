Joplin hospitals using technologies to do COVID-19 testing in-house

As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases throughout the Joplin region, health officials are searching for newer, more efficient ways to cut down turnaround times between initial throat or nasal swab, and obtaining positive or negative results.
Both Joplin regional hospitals — Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System — are ahead of the game compared with some COVID-19 hot spots nationwide where turnaround times can stretch for five or more days.
Mercy Hospital Joplin
During the early stages of the pandemic, turnaround times for tests hovered between five and seven days. Within the past two months, as more was learned about the novel coronavirus and testing techniques improved, turnaround times were slashed to just a few days.
At that time, Mercy’s COVID-19 test results were being conducted by a Quest Diagnostics lab based in Lenexa, Kansas — so some of that built-in turnaround time had to do with couriers driving between the two neighboring states. That was sufficient for a while when active cases were relatively low. But as cases spiked in the region and elsewhere across the nation, diagnostic labs have been pushed to their limits.
Which is why Mercy Hospital Joplin officials, beginning in early June, converted a section of an existing laboratory into a COVID-19 testing center, installing a new biological safety cabinet to aid in conducting real-time reverse transcription reaction tests in-house. Such tests are highly complex but yield reliable, accurate results.
The expensive project — costs were not disclosed — was undertaken “to meet the increasing needs of the (Joplin) community,” said Lisa Lawrence, administrative director of Mercy’s laboratory services. “We recognized back in June that we needed to be proactive and help increase our (testing) capacity.”
The new testing system has been up and running for three weeks, Lawrence said, and the results have been "extremely positive." For example, the new lab’s overall goal is to complete testing within 24 hours, which is a far cry from the seven-day delay seen when the pandemic first took root in America.
“We were running on the new platform about 138 (tests) a day on average, and now we are up to about 600 tests,” Lawrence said. From a Sunday through a Saturday a week ago, they completed 1,800 in-house tests — a busy but productive week, she said.
“We can easily run more tests — we just have to get everything into place” as well as more skilled technicians hired, she continued.
Some of their COVID-19 tests have been completed in less than four hours flat, she said, though the average is roughly less than nine hours. And about 90% of all COVID-19 testing is now completed internally within Mercy, though the remaining 10% is still outsourced to Quest.
Similar lab conversions have recently been completed at Mercy hospitals based in Oklahoma City, Fort Smith and Rogers, Arkansas, Lawrence said. And Mercy Hospital St. Louis is converting its lab space to conduct internalized testing as well. The great thing about this, she said, is that all five hospitals could “share the load” when it comes to COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the virus outbreak in those specific areas.
The push to reduce turnaround times was ultimately made “because we don’t want to get back to that five- to seven-day turnaround time that some people are still experiencing” in other parts of the U.S, Lawrence said.
“I sleep so well at night,” she said, “knowing that we are making a difference to support our mission and supporting the needs of our community.”
Freeman Health System
Freeman uses the same machines that Mercy Hospital Joplin possesses, capable of completing rapid tests in-house, said Dr. Dennis Estep, chief medical officer with Freeman Health System. The whole idea in using this technology is to "conduct more and more tests in-house," he said.
Freeman outsources about 90% of its COVID-19 tests to the Parsons, Kansas-based Cytocheck Laboratory LLC. The remaining 10% are done internally at the hospital's COVID-19 lab — up and running for several weeks now. Two batches of tests are sent via courier from Joplin to Parsons over a 24-hour period. Overall test turnaround time is just 12 hours or less — a remarkable time, Estep said, considering nearly an hour's drive separates the two cities.
"We are currently running 150 to 200 tests a day," Estep said. "That's routinely what we're seeing."
As Freeman's COVID-19 testing machines gain traction, Estep hopes to reach a 50/50 parity in testing over the next four weeks — 50% of tests completed internally and 50% tests outsourced to Kansas.
Doing so should further lower that 12-hour turnaround time, Freeman officials believe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.