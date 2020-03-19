Joplin's two hospitals are partnering with local health departments and the city of Joplin to combat the spread of COVID-19 and implementing a call center and off-site testing area for residents who worry that they may be experiencing symptoms.
Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin have been in discussions with city officials and local health departments to take measures aimed at controlling the outbreak in Southwest Missouri.
Testing will only be available during certain hours in the week for those who are preapproved and identified as meeting certain criteria. The goal is to have the call center and off-site testing site operational by next week, possibly as early as Monday.
Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, announced the joint effort with the media on Thursday at Freeman Hospital West. Baker said that since COVID 19 first emerged, the hospital has been planning and identifying every potential outcome to ensure that it has everything it needs to serve the region.
“All of these plans are proactive,” she said. “Please keep in mind that many, many patients who test positive for the COVID virus are not going to require hospitalization. They will recuperate and recover at home.”
Jordan Larimore, spokesman for Mercy, said: “There will be a phone number that will be released to the public, and anyone who has symptoms, may have been exposed or thinks they need to be tested will call this phone number. Screening will be done and determine if these people meet the CDC criteria for being tested. If they don’t, I think they’ll be directed from there to visit their physician or take a flu test.
“If they do meet that CDC criteria for COVID-19, then they will have to make an appointment to come to this drive-thru location that’s very similar to what we’ve done with other health organizations in St. Louis and Springfield. A patient will have their appointment set, drive up to this off-site location and never have to get out of their car. People will be ready there to greet them, process their information, take their sample, send it off to the lab and get their test.”
Freeman on Thursday also held its first daily briefing, and said it plans to communicate daily with the public to provide the latest updates in the area regarding COVID-19. Baker said she believes open communication will allow the public to be aware of preparations, accessible resources and help lessen the fear surrounding the virus.
“We know that there is considerable concern about COVID-19, and that is why each weekday, we will bring an update about our preparations and our efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Baker said. “Here at Freeman Health System, we’re currently expanding our capacity to prepare for any possible influx of patients needing treatment for COVID-19.”
Officials with Mercy and Freeman also said there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at either of their hospitals. Larimore said if any cases are confirmed with Mercy, then the health department will make that announcement.
Freeman has begun screening everyone who comes into the hospital by taking their temperatures twice and asking a series of questions.
“While COVID-19 is occurring in greater numbers elsewhere, Freeman Health System has not yet had any confirmed cases,” Baker said.
Freeman reported that of those screened, 10 met the criteria for COVID-19 testing. Of these, three have already come back negative and the others are still being processed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.