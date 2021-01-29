Hundreds of people turned out today to Joplin's first public vaccine clinic, which was being administered by the local health department in coordination with the National Guard.
Currently under the statewide priority plan, vaccinations are being given to those eligible under Phase 1A of the state's four-phase vaccination plan. Also eligible now are those in Phase 1B, which includes public safety workers and those who provide critical services in an emergency, as well as those in Tier 2 of that phase, which includes people 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions.
Work is being done to schedule more public vaccine clinics soon, said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department.
Globe reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Roger Nomer will have more on this story at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A feature on medical students from Kansas City University in Joplin who assisted with today's vaccine clinic.
- Coverage of a hearing today on water and sewer rate increases proposed by Missouri American Water Co.
- The latest COVID-19 case numbers.
Have a great weekend. Stay safe.
