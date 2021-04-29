Squirming masses of puppies have been scooped up and dropped off at the Joplin Humane Society in unprecedented numbers this past week, forcing shelter officials to make a desperate plea for additional foster families to care for them.
While the annual kitten season is slowly gearing up — the swarm usually runs from May through the end of June — the late April surge of puppies has caught the area’s largest shelter by surprise.
“It just started — boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Kelly Cruzan, who serves as the shelter’s foster coordinator. “We were having them coming in through the doors all the time.”
In the past couple of weeks, the shelter has taken in 90 puppies, with 40 being kept at the shelter and 50 in foster homes. According to Dana Taylor, the shelter’s office manager, more than 90 kittens have gone into foster care. Those numbers will only continue to grow in the days and weeks to come.
That is why the shelter, said Executive Director Connie Andrews, is in desperate need of foster families. She described the influx as “absolutely overwhelming.”
“They are coming in faster than we can send them out,” she said. “We weren’t exactly prepared for the amount that are coming in. We’re always talking about it; we’re always preparing for it ... but this has happened a little sooner than what we’d anticipated.”
Because of that, “we just can’t keep enough (foster families) on call to get them out of here.”
While an animal shelter may seem like a perfect place to drop off a litter of puppies or kittens found dumped alongside a road, it’s not the healthiest or most relaxing place for a newborn.
“That’s the one thing that actually saves these little one’s lives — foster families,” Cruzan said. “The best thing we can do is to get them away from here. The faster they can get out of here, the more likely they’re able to survive.”
Shelter staff leans heavily on a pool of individuals and families — 20 from the list are currently fostering puppies and kittens, Taylor said, and another 10 are on standby.
The shelter needs more families for the coming days and weeks, Taylor said, because those 50 pups and 90 kittens currently being fostered “will double over the next month.”
“We are right on the cusp of exploding,” Andrews added. “I know come May, it’s going to unfortunately be crazy around here with babies.”
Caring for a kitten or puppy, whether individuals or part of a litter, can be a daunting task. The main function of a foster home is to provide a safe, loving home environment for the animals — either the stressed mothers or the young ones with their weak immune systems. Foster parents are asked to care for their guests much as they would do for their own pets — offering food, affection, socialization and exercise to keep them happy and healthy. This is key, Cruzan said, because a Humane Society animal must weigh at least 2 pounds, be 8 weeks of age and have had two vaccines in them before they can be adopted.
“Keeping them out of the shelter and getting them with a family is great,” Cruzan said. Foster families, added Taylor, “can tell us a little bit about their personalities, which helps us get them into the right home.”
Being a foster parent also can mean bottle-feeding a puppy or kitten. That takes extreme diligence, Andrews said, because the orphaned pups need to be fed every two or three hours on top of cleaning and helping stimulate the puppies to go to the bathroom like the mother would do.
“It’s like having a baby at home or having children all over again,” Taylor said.
Foster parents are asked to take puppies in groups of at least two because that way they entertain each other, which also makes it easier for the caregivers. Litters with mothers are much easier. In those cases, the surrogate human caretakers don’t need to do much but care for the mothers and, with cats, change out the litter boxes.
Andrews said the shelter provides foster families with all the supplies they’ll need during the duration of care, such as blankets, food and medications.
“It’s a commitment, and at times it can be pretty difficult,” Andrews said. “But if you can look at it from a whole different light, that what you are doing is saving lives, I think it gives you a (better) feeling of the work that goes into it.”
Samantha Brittain has been a Humane Society foster volunteer for the past three years. During that time, she’s cared for 30 to 40 individual animals or litters of kittens. Sometimes she’s asked why she fosters.
“Why not foster?” she said is her answer.
Providing a safe and secure home for kittens gives them the chance to socialize them with humans and other animals as well as help them present better when it comes to adoption, she said.
“I constantly have little babies running throughout my house,” the 27-year-old said.
She doesn’t mind the hours she has to dedicate to the task. The tough part is when she takes on a sickly kitten that doesn’t make it. It’s at those moments “that you have to be able to handle it,” Brittain said. “That’s probably the hardest part.”
But when that does happen, she said, “I just go out and save another one.”
Foster applications can be found online at joplinhumane.org/
foster-program.html, or people may call the shelter at 417-623-3642.
In addition to foster families, the shelter needs canned cat food, dry puppy food, formula and Miracle Nipples, Andrews said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.