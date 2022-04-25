Northpark Mall once again this year will be the place to find adoptable kittens to play with or take home during the pop-up Tiny Tigers Lounge and Adoption Center.
Dozens of furry felines up for adoption via the Joplin Humane Society will be batting at toys, playing with human companions and taking plenty of naps in the former Gymboree storefront near the Dunham’s Sports mall entrance every weekend from June 3 to July 3. Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The event was launched by the Joplin animal shelter in July 2019 with the goal of showing the community what it offers, said Connie Andrews, executive director.
“I think we’ll be lucky enough to have all kittens this year, which no one loves anything more than playing with kittens,” she said. “I want them to see that our cats have been sterilized, fully vetted and have everything that they need to go home. I think it really brings the community together.”
For a $5 donation, guests can have access to adoptable cats in a one-stop shop filled with cat trees, toys and seating for 30 minutes in the lounge. Guests are first come, first served.
Dana Taylor, who serves as the feline foster and rescue coordinator with the Joplin Humane Society, said the shelter currently has over 70 kittens in foster care and an additional 50 in-house.
“My foster numbers have doubled in the past two weeks,” she said. “It will keep doubling until probably November, which is when it will die down. Kitten season this year started a little bit earlier in late March. It starts slowing down in November.”
Over the course of five weekends in 2019, at least 25 cats were adopted, and the local shelter raised $15,000. This will be the second year for the event, which was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We try to keep the number of people pretty low, and we only allow 20 to 25 people in at a time,” Andrews said. “We really wanted to have the event the last two years, but you couldn’t do anything. We had a lot of cats that came through, and luckily Kansas City was able to help us.”
Andrews said the Humane Society is excited to bring back the event, which received a great response and endless handprints all over the windows from people peering in to watch the cats at play.
“I had to send a shelter employee over to wash windows every afternoon because of all the people looking,” she said. “We’re starting a month earlier than we did before.”
The lounge was initially prompted by Whiskers Cat Café and Coffeehouse in Kansas City, which receives cats from the Joplin Humane Society to adopt. Andrews said they have a great working relationship with Whiskers and were motivated to set up something similar for the local community.
“We got to talking, and we got some really great ideas from them,” Andrews said. “Whiskers was a huge part of that, and it was unbelievable how many kittens we had that year.”
There were about 400 kittens housed at the Joplin shelter in May and June 2019, a sight Andrews said she has never seen before. Spring and summer are referred to as “kitten season.” Last month, Andrews said, the shelter sent about 76 cats to Kansas City, where they’re typically adopted within the first two days.
“It’s a huge reason why we wanted to have the pop-up event,” Andrews said. “It’s a fun way to show them to the community, and then they can adopt there. They can also come here and adopt or see what animals we have.”
The Joplin Humane Society is accepting donations of toys, cat trees and cleaning supplies. For information, call 417-623-3642.
