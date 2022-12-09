The Joplin Humane Society on Saturday will host a holiday open house featuring Santa Claus, cookies and special discounts on adoptions.
Connie Andrews, executive director, said Santa will take pictures with animals or people.
“We have about 500 animals at the shelter, so that’s a lot of pets that don’t have homes,” she said. “We’re going to have treats with Santa and some adoption specials and maybe some elves walking around. We have food and goodies and Starbucks will be there. It’s just going to be a good time.”
Andrews said the pets will receive special treats for the holidays, and the Shelter Pals, volunteers between the ages of 5 and 15, will be on hand to cuddle with them and read books to them.
The open house is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.
Details: 417-623-3642.
