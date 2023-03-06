The Joplin Interfaith Coalition announced that it raised more than $10,000 from its annual bake sale, which was held Saturday.
The sale raised money for RAISE, or Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education. The organization has a "Driven to Drive" fundraiser to buy a driving simulator for area refugees.
The bake sale took place at the Islamic Society of Joplin, with contributions from the Islamic Society, the United Hebrew Congregation and local bakeries.
RAISE estimates the cost of a driving simulator will be around $14,000. The organization has a Facebook page called "Driven to Drive" where the public can contribute to the fundraiser, ask questions and receive updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.