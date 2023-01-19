An upcoming event hosted by the Joplin Interfaith Coalition seeks to familiarize the public with the plight of displaced people living in the area. “Refugees in Our Community” will introduce some of these families and the organization that helps them.
“I hope people will understand that there are people here in our community because of events they may be reading about around the world,” said Paul Teverow, an organizer of the event. “It’s not just a headline in the newspaper; it’s affecting us right here.”
The panel discussion will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the United Hebrew Congregation, 702 S. Sergeant Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
Teverow said the discussion will include people from the local chapter of RAISE, Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education. They will talk about the refugee presence in Southwest Missouri, challenges refugees face and the ways that RAISE provides assistance to meet those challenges.
Teverow hopes to also include families RAISE assists, as well as people who volunteer with RAISE. There will also be time for the public to ask questions.
To the extent that they’re willing to speak, it was important to the coalition to include refugees and their perspectives, Teverow said. They want to hear firsthand about the challenges people who are uprooted from their homelands face and how they have adapted to the area.
Topics Teverow plans to include in the discussion are getting to know more about refugees in the community, where they’re coming from, and reasons why they fled and didn’t feel safe. Teverow said the coalition felt it was important to promote understanding in the community.
“One of our members put it this way,” Teverow said. “Despite the differences in our religion, we all agree that when there are people in our community in need, when there are people fleeing from persecution, people trying to start new lives in a new country, it doesn’t matter what their religion is, we have a duty to help them.”
Teverow said the coalition felt it was also important to explore ways that the community can make the transition easier for people who are fleeing persecution or threats to their lives. The discussion will focus on practical things the community members can do to help refugees settle here.
Although many may think of refugees relocating to larger towns, like Tulsa or Springfield, refugees have arrived in Southwest Missouri as well. Most recently they’ve come from Afghanistan, but in the past they have come from places like Somalia and Southeast Asia.
Refugees are usually those fleeing their country and facing an immediate threat. Different from immigrants, they’re not looking for new opportunities but are forced to leave their homes.
“They’re here because they are fleeing some dire situation, some threat to their lives in their country of origin,” Teverow said. “It might be political persecution or a failed government that’s unable to protect its citizens. Their very survival might be at stake if they hadn’t fled.”
RAISE, with the help of local volunteers, provides a wide range of services for area refugees, including transportation, getting necessary documents and finding job opportunities. Their efforts are something that ought to be better known in the community, said Teverow, and he’s looking forward to learning more about the organization.
